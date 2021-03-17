NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver they say fled the scene of a crash early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue near Warwick Street in Cypress Hills.
A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.