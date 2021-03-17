NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face by a man on a bicycle, who rode away with his cellphone.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 near Faile Street and Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx.
Police said the suspect rode up to the teen, got off his bicycle and punched the boy several times in the face and body.
He allegedly took the teen's iPhone before heading north on Bruckner Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.