CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face by a man on a bicycle, who rode away with his cellphone.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 near Faile Street and Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx.

READ MORE: Leaked Tape Indicates N.Y. Assembly Postponed Cuomo Impeachment Vote To Make Sure Accusers Were Telling The Truth

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect rode up to the teen, got off his bicycle and punched the boy several times in the face and body.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Vaccine Eligibility Expands In New York

He allegedly took the teen’s iPhone before heading north on Bruckner Boulevard.

MORE NEWS: St. Patrick's Day Events Go Mostly Virtual For Second Year In A Row

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team