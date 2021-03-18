CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Rain fills in by mid-morning or so and will be heavy at times, but mainly later in the afternoon and into the night. That said, localized flooding will be possible during this period.

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, overnight into tomorrow morning, we’ll see rain transition to snow with things drying out early tomorrow morning. When all is said and done, 1-2+” of rainfall is expected; a trace to 3+” of snowfall is expected with the focus of the higher amounts N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect cold, windy conditions with highs around 40° and wind chills ranging from 20-30+°.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday — spring begins at 5:37 AM by the way — expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds with highs closer to normal…around 50°.

CBSNewYork Team