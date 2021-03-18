Rain fills in by mid-morning or so and will be heavy at times, but mainly later in the afternoon and into the night. That said, localized flooding will be possible during this period.
Then, overnight into tomorrow morning, we’ll see rain transition to snow with things drying out early tomorrow morning. When all is said and done, 1-2+” of rainfall is expected; a trace to 3+” of snowfall is expected with the focus of the higher amounts N&W.
For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect cold, windy conditions with highs around 40° and wind chills ranging from 20-30+°.
As for Saturday — spring begins at 5:37 AM by the way — expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds with highs closer to normal…around 50°.