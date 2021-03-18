By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!READ MORE: New York City's Asian-American Communities On Edge After Atlanta Spa Shootings: 'Racism Is Not Welcome Here'
Expect a soaker of a Thursday. The only time to get around without getting wet will be early morning, before 8 a.m. Otherwise, all bets are off, and you’ll likely need an umbrella.
The rain becomes steady in the mid-morning hours but packs its biggest punch in the afternoon and evening hours.READ MORE: Tri-State Area Pharmacists Say They're Still In The Dark About When They'll Receive COVID Vaccine Shipments
Looking like 1-2 inches of rain before it exits with gusty winds and even some light snow accumulations. Depending on how the cold and and the storm time out, we could see very little or a slushy inch around the city, but well north, they could see several wet inches.
The weekend looks dry, and mild temps will return next week.MORE NEWS: On St. Patrick's Day, Number Of Irish Pubs Dwindling In NYC Due To Pandemic