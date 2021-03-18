HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a school in Jersey City.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office said 67-year-old Apparao Sunkara was arrested Tuesday at his home in Hicksville.
The alleged assaults took place in 2019 at the Infinity Institute of Jersey City.
Sunkara faces charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.