By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten COVID vaccination sites open Friday across New York State, including six in our area.

In New York City, at Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx.

On Long Island, at SUNY Old Westbury, Stony Brook Southampton Campus and Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena in Brentwood.

In the Hudson Valley, SUNY Orange in Middletown and Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.

All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

