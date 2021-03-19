NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten COVID vaccination sites open Friday across New York State, including six in our area.
In New York City, at Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx.
On Long Island, at SUNY Old Westbury, Stony Brook Southampton Campus and Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena in Brentwood.
In the Hudson Valley, SUNY Orange in Middletown and Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.
All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here