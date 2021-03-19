YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a grant to assist homeless students attending Yonkers Public Schools.
James said $150,000 will be available to provide technology including iPads, laptops and Wi-Fi access for students in need.
“These aren’t just gadgets for fun and games, but tools that are critical for learning and connecting, especially during this time of unprecedented public health crisis and distance learning,” James said.
The funds are from a settlement reached with Microsoft after an investigation found customers were overtaxed for Xbox purchases in some ZIP codes.