By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!
Another challenging weather day today. Spring is swinging the temps all over the place. Cold air has invaded overnight and some parts of the area will wake up to a little snow. Not much, but everyone WILL wake up to cold temps and gusty wind.
The winds only flare up through the midday day hours before backing off early Saturday morning. Spring starts at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and it will feel like mid-winter. Temps in the 30s for most of the area and a little wind will drive the chills even lower.
The weekend remains dry.
Have a good one!