By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We made it! Spring officially arrived at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and despite a cold start, you're going to love this weekend.
After yesterday’s brisk and blustery finish to winter, we’re bouncing back nicely. Expect wall to wall sunshine with temps reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.
Overnight is clear and quiet with temps dropping into the 30s for most and around 40 in the city.
Sunday features much of the same, if not a little better! We’ll see sunny skies and highs a couple degrees milder.
The dry trend continues into next week, along with the above average temps. Monday likely sees some more cloud cover along the coast, but our next chance of any rain should hold off until Thursday.

Have a great weekend and get outside!