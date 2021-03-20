NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of an MTA bus driver killed in a hit-and-run is speaking out.

They are left heartbroken but hoping the suspect comes forward.

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a white Nissan Altima, believed to be involved in the hit-and-run that killed 38-year-old Oscar Holford.

“I feel angry … I feel sad. I hate that happened,” said Holford’s mother, Bonnie Snider.

Snider and the rest of his family are now devastated by his death.

Police say he was struck around 10 p.m. on March 12 while crossing the street at the corner of Shepard Avenue and Pitkin Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn.

Holford, a MTA bus driver of 14 years, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

“He loved the work. He loved the work, driving buses. He was just a friendly person,” Snider told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

Holford, the father of five girls, grew up in Manhattan but was now living in Brooklyn. Nikkiya Simmonds, the mother of his eldest daughter, says the girls are heartbroken by his death.

“He was a great father, and he just had an awesome personality. That’s what everybody always remembered about Oscar. He was one of a kind. His personality was amazing,” she said.

Holford’s girlfriend was too distraught to speak to CBS2 on camera, but she says the two of them lived across the street from the corner where the hit-and-run took place.

She says he was returning home after attending one of his daughters’ birthday party when he was hit.

The family says the devoted father deserves justice.

“People today don’t want to stop because they don’t want to be in trouble, but I hate that happened. At least could have slowed down,” Snider said.

It’s unclear whether the driver was speeding or went through a red light.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.