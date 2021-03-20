NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City group is providing walking companions for members of the Asian-American community who are concerned for their safety.
Safe Walks held a march from Times Square to Chinatown on Saturday.
The group originally formed after a spate of attacks on women in the subway.
They’re now shifting their work to help out in response to anti-Asian attacks.
"I want to see the country realize that we are part of this country just as much as anybody else and that we deserve to be seen," one man said.
The community-led organization is providing companions in Brooklyn and Manhattan.