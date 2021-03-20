NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities shut down an illegal bottle club in Tribeca on Friday night.
The sheriff's department discovered the club at a residence on Harrison Street.
When authorities showed up, they found more than 120 people inside and dozens more waiting outside.
Police caught people drinking, smoking marijuana and not wearing masks.
The host of the party was among four people arrested.
Police say they busted an illegal party at the same place in February.