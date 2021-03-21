By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
If you enjoyed yesterday, there won't be any complaints today… another day of sunshine and mild temps to finish out the weekend!
We’ll climb into the upper 50s and lows 60s once again this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal. Sunglasses are a must with bright, blue skies.
We stay mostly clear overnight with temps dropping into the 30s for most and low 40s in midtown.
Monday brings another mostly sunny day. Expect more 60s inland, but the coasts will hang in the upper 50s thanks to an onshore wind. A few more clouds are likely as well, especially to the south. Still though, a nice spring day!
We keep ’em coming Tuesday before cloud cover moves in midweek, along with a shower chance. Temps remain above normal in the low 60s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!