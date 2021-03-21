NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a suspect fired a gun at a police officer on Long Island on Saturday.
Police say an officer tried to pull over the driver of a Nissan Maxima for traffic infractions in North Babylon around 2:20 p.m., but the driver did not stop.
The driver then collided with a Hyundai SUV, drove off, then struck a Nissan Rogue about 100 feet away.
Police say the driver of the Nissan Maxima tried to take off again, but the vehicle broke down.
The driver then got out and ran, allegedly firing one round at the officers who were chasing him.
The suspect was found in a detached garage on Mohawk Drive around 3 p.m. The gun was found in a nearby pool.
Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tahlik Brown. He was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
The officers were not injured during the pursuit.
Two people who were in the Nissan Rogue that Brown struck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.