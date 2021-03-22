NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that eligibility for the COVID vaccine is expanding in New York.
People age 50 and above will be eligible to sign up for appointments as of Tuesday morning.
While the eligibility is increasing, trying to get an appointment remains a challenge for many.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The announcement comes as indoor fitness classes resumed Monday for the first time in more than a year. Studios can now hold classes at 33% capacity.
New Yorkers can also begin inviting more guests over for backyard events. Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people, but outdoor gatherings increase to 25. Non-residential gatherings increase to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.