NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new sign is turning heads on the Staten Island Expressway.
The word “Goethals” is spelled wrong. The “O” and “E” are flipped.READ MORE: New York City High Schools Welcome Back Students For In-Person Learning
The sign is on the New Jersey-bound side approaching the Richmond Avenue exit.READ MORE: NYPD: Woman Assaulted On Way To Protest Against Anti-Asian Violence
Social media users were quick to comment on how much the mistake cost taxpayers.MORE NEWS: COVID In New York: Gym Owners, Fitness Class Instructors Ready For 33% Capacity Starting Monday
The state Department of Transportation is looking into the error.