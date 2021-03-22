EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County is launching plans for a new memorial honoring veterans who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The memorial will be at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.
The county is working with the nonprofit group Heroes Among Us to raise money for the memorial's design and commission.
“We must ensure that present and future generations continue to appreciate the sacrifice that our veterans, in all wars, have made to protect our freedoms, our very, very precious freedoms,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.
Heroes Among Us committed $10,000 of the estimated $100,000 needed to construct the memorial.
There are plans to break ground this fall, marking 20 years since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan.