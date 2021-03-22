NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you love wine — and have a year to spare — a Sonoma County winery has the dream job for you.
The Murphy-Goode Winery has put out a new video advertising for a one-year position as winemaker.
It pays $10,000 a month, and comes with free rent and 30 cases of wine.
Candidates must be over 21 and send in a video resume explaining why this would be their dream job.
Applications are due by June 30. The winner will receive on-the-job training tailored to their skills.
If you want to apply, please click here.