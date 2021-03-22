COVID VACCINENew Yorkers Age 50+ Will Be Eligible To Get Vaccine As Of Tuesday Morning, Cuomo Announces
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you love wine — and have a year to spare — a Sonoma County winery has the dream job for you.

The Murphy-Goode Winery has put out a new video advertising for a one-year position as winemaker.

It pays $10,000 a month, and comes with free rent and 30 cases of wine.

Candidates must be over 21 and send in a video resume explaining why this would be their dream job.

Applications are due by June 30. The winner will receive on-the-job training tailored to their skills.

If you want to apply, please click here.

