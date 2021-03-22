NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York congressman accused of sexual misconduct is apologizing and says he won’t seek reelection.

In a statement, upstate Republican Tom Reed apologized to a former lobbyist who accused him of touching her inappropriately in 2017.

Nicolette Davis said Reed was drunk when he sat next to her at a Minneapolis pub, unhooked her bra through her blouse and touched her thigh.

When Davis went public with the accusation Friday night, Reed initially denied it.

He now says the incident happened at a time in his life when he was “powerless over alcohol” and he entered treatment that year.

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.”

Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, had been among the members of Congress calling for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations. In late February, Reed said he was seriously considering running for governor against Cuomo should the Democrat seek a fourth term next year.

Reed said in his statement Sunday that he would not seek any elective office in 2022.

The announcement came two days after The Washington Post reported the allegations from Davis, who was 25 and a lobbyist for insurer Aflac when she said Reed, seated next to her at a Minneapolis bar, unhooked her bra from outside her blouse and moved his hand to her thigh.

“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” she texted a co-worker at Aflac that evening, adding later, “HELP HELP.”

Reed released a statement Friday saying, “This account of my actions is not accurate.”

In his statement Sunday he said, “In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility.”

A former mayor of Corning, New York, Reed is co-chair of the House of Representatives’ bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

