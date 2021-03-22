NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint after asking a passenger to wear a mask.
The 26-year-old driver picked up a man and woman around 8:30 p.m. on March 6 near the corner of 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street in Manhattan.
Police said they got into an argument after the driver confronted the man about not wearing a mask.
The driver stopped at 7th Avenue and Leroy Street and demanded the passengers get out.
Police said the man slashed the driver’s plastic partition with a knife, then pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s bookbag, containing his wallet and credit cards.
The driver was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.