NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual accused of taking over $1,000 out of an elderly woman’s purse in Harlem.
The incident happened Tuesday around noon on Eighth Avenue in front of a business that offers check cashing and money transfer services.
According to police, the individual took $1,331 in cash from an 83-year-old woman’s purse.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.