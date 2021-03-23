NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in Queens.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 15 near 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing.
Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and forced the 36-year-old victim to walk behind a building.
He allegedly sexually assaulted her, then stole $60 and her cellphone.
Police said the suspect took off heading south on 70th Street. He's described as 20 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, light colored pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.