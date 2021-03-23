SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and a firefighter is unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out at an assisted living facility overnight in Rockland County.

Calls to 911 came in around 1 a.m. from Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley.

Fire officials said about 100 to 125 people lived inside the facility, and 20 to 30 had to be rescued from the building.

One resident died at the hospital, and several others are in serious condition. Two firefighters were also injured.

WATCH: Fire Officials Share Update On Spring Valley Blaze

Officials said the missing firefighter issued a mayday call while attempting to rescue people from the upper floors. Other firefighters went in after him, but were unable to locate him.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day arrived on the scene and called it a “moment of great pain.”

“I’m horrified to learn of the deadly fire that tore through the Evergreen Court Home in my hometown of Spring Valley early this morning,” Congressman Mondaire Jones said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident of the Evergreen facility, and I am praying that the firefighter who bravely risked his life to save dozens of individuals trapped inside will be found safe and alive.”

CBS2’s Christina Fan spoke with a group of community volunteers who heard the call over the radio and arrived ahead of the fire department. They jumped into action, wheeling several of the elderly out and carrying others.

“There [were] plenty of Good Samaritans out here, probably eight of them, that literately ran into the building and [brought] them out in their wheelchairs, walkers, or literately picking them up and physically removing them out of the danger,” witness Hershy Green told Fan.

“Then watching their facility, their home going down in flames was something really traumatic,” Green added.

The facility is a total loss after several parts of the building collapsed.

Crews are still on the scene, and the cause is under investigation.

