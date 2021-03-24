NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s racist rant was captured on video in Manhattan over the weekend.

It all began Sunday morning when witnesses say she refused to wear a mask inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

In the video, someone says, “Ma’am, he’s not gonna serve you, so please leave.”

The woman then curses and uses a racial slur, adding, “That’s what he is … I just said it, you heard it.”

The man who recorded the video says a security guard let the woman skip the line so she could place an order and get out.

“The bagel worker doesn’t want to serve her, so the security is like, ‘You’re not gonna get served. You’re holding the line, you should leave,'” he said. “I didn’t know she was a racist when I took out my phone.”

The woman had four children with her, including one in a stroller.

She refused to leave until police were called.