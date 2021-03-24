NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a brazen shooting at a playground full of kids in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday, gun crime has spiked in the area in recent months.

Two suspects on a scooter are seen on video riding past Magenta Playground on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street at 3:30 p.m. on March 12. The man riding in the back pulls out a gun and shoots several rounds right near this jungle gym.

“It could be my child. It could be anybody’s child. That’s not cool that you’re firing shots into a park where there is kids,” Olinville resident Elizabeth Carreras said.

No one got hit by the gunfire, but video shows several kids close by on the swing set. There was also a group of older people near the jungle gym who investigators believe the suspects were targeting.

“They don’t care. They’re not thinking. It’s just sad,” resident Jhenar Thomas said.

“That’s extremely alarming. I just moved here a year ago, and that’s crazy,” Noel Watson added.

Police said the bullets did damage three parked cars. Fortunately, each was empty.

Officers are also looking to track down a white Acura with damage to a bumper. It is believed to be involved in the incident.

Police say 10 people have been shot since January in the 47th Precinct, compared to four at this time last year. Officers have also made 49 gun arrests, versus 18 by this time in 2020.

“This is a testament to the fact that we as a society I have a problem with guns,” resident Jason Gonzalez said. “We have to take our best step forward and see what we can do to remove guns off of the streets. They just end up in the hands of the wrong people.”

Duddridge spoke to local City Councilmember Kevin Riley.

“Invest in the Cure Violence programs in our community and also invest in mental health programs. I do not want to go and say that we need to over-police, because I do feel like communities of color have been over-policed for decades,” Riley said.

The NYPD is asking for the community’s help identifying both suspects. One was seen wearing a black mask, gray sweater, jeans and white sneakers, and the second was wearing a black mask, yellow sweater, jeans and white sneakers.

Police said the suspects will face reckless endangerment charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.