By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s less than three months until the New York City mayoral election primaries, and many voters still don’t know who they will vote for.

That’s according to a new poll by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics that came out Wednesday.

It found 50% of likely voters are undecided in the Democratic primary.

Participants were presented with the leading eight candidates, as well as the option to pick someone else.

Andrew Yang had the lead at 16%, followed by Eric Adams at 10%.

The poll did not offer data on the Republican primary.

