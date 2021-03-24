CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One NYPD officer showed off his finest moves on the dance floor Tuesday night.

It happened as the Boys and Girls Republic hosted its “Lite Feet” challenge in the East Village.

Video shows Officer Christopher Lazarre busting a move for the crowd.

The Ninth Precinct says when the NYPD got called out, Lazarre, a neighborhood coordinating officer, took the challenge and held his own.

