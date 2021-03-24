NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One NYPD officer showed off his finest moves on the dance floor Tuesday night.
It happened as the Boys and Girls Republic hosted its “Lite Feet” challenge in the East Village.
Video shows Officer Christopher Lazarre busting a move for the crowd.
The Boys & Girls Republic hosts their “Lite Feet” dance competitions on Tuesday nights. When the #NYPD got called out, our Neighborhood Coordinating Officer accepted the challenge.
We think Officer Lazarre held his own
💃🕺💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/odz7VoswRN
— NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) March 24, 2021
The Ninth Precinct says when the NYPD got called out, Lazarre, a neighborhood coordinating officer, took the challenge and held his own.