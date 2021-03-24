PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Suffolk County.
Main Street in Port Jefferson was closed Wednesday afternoon as police investigated the homicide.
They say a man was shot and killed near West Broadway around 3:30 p.m.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police also have not said if they have anyone in custody or if they are looking for suspects.
