NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of a 14-year-old boy who was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone at a Manhattan hotel is filing a lawsuit.
The incident happened in December at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo.
Video appeared to show 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto violently confronting Keyon Harrold Jr. and falsely accusing him of taking her phone.
A hotel manager also approached the boy and asked to see the phone, which he did not have.
Ponsetto faces multiple charges, and the hotel apologized.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is filing the suit against both Ponsetto and the hotel.