NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Jessica Walter, who won an Emmy for her role as Lucille Bluth in the comedy series “Arrested Development,” has died.
Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York City. She was 80.READ MORE: Exclusive: Newark Joins Other Major Cities To Establish First National Association Of Community-Based Violence Prevention Programs
Walter’s career spanned more than six decades. She was known as a force both on stage and screen.READ MORE: Most Lawmakers, Residents Eager To See What Legalized Marijuana Does For New York's COVID-Stricken Economy
Her film roles include playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller “Play Misty For Me.”MORE NEWS: Theater Workers Eligible For COVID Vaccine In April, Mayor De Blasio Says; Shows Could Start As Early As September
Walter’s daughter said her mother’s greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.