NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police and community members came together in the Bronx on Thursday to make positive changes in one neighborhood.
The group cleaned up graffiti and sidewalks on Briggs Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.
The NYPD chose the area from Kingsbridge to 194th Street because they say there has been a lot of violence along those blocks.
The department hopes the clean-up does more than just make it look nice.
"This is one of the highest crime areas in our precinct, and we figure that if a neighborhood is clean, you look good, you feel good and you'll do better in your neighborhood," NYPD community affairs officer Crystal Reveron said.
The One Block At A Time Coalition just began, but it plans to tackle other blocks.