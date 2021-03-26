HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County SPCA is trying to track down a man accused of abandoning several birds along the Northern State Parkway on Long Island.
The SPCA said an animal rescuer spotted the man walking from his vehicle to the woods with a cage in his hand around 12:15 p.m. last Saturday on the eastbound side of the roadway just past exit 40.
When other rescuers arrived, they found several parrots and possibly lovebirds crying in distress and flying around the area. They also discovered a bird cage and bird food on the ground.
One bird flew close enough, a rescuer was able to reach out and put it back inside the cage. The rescuers spent two hours coaxing four other birds back to safety. Another bird was struck and killed by a car on the parkway.
The SPCA said the man was driving a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder. The organization is offering a $2,000 reward and asks anyone with information to call 631-382-7722.