NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a violent robbery at a Bronx laundromat.
It happened on March 12 at the Tumble and Dry laundromat on East 136th Street in Mott Haven.
A 30-year-old worker was hit in the back of the head with a handgun.
Police say one suspect then held the victim in a bathroom at gunpoint while the other suspect stole $1,500 from an office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.