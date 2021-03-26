NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two young children who were allegedly taken in an apparent case of custodial interference.
According to police, Shiloh and Aaliyah Bellas, ages 4 and 8, are cared for by their grandmother, who is their guardian.
Police say Shiloh and Aaliyah's parents Eddie Bellas and Mekaybew McNeal took the children from their grandmother's home on 98th Street near Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Eddie Bellas and McNeal were last seen driving away from the location in a dark Nissan sedan.
They have not returned with the children, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.