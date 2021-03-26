NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A huge tree fell on several parked cars on Abingdon Road in Kew Gardens, Queens.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The owner of one of the cars found his vehicle seriously damaged under the biggest piece of the trunk.
He says his luck hasn’t been great lately.
"My car was crushed with scaffolding maybe a couple months back. Different car, same incident, it happens. Hopefully it gets fixed soon," Randy Alvarado said.
Police say a person was sitting in one of the crushed cars when the tree fell but was not injured.