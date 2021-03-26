CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:downed tree, Kew Gardens, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A huge tree fell on several parked cars on Abingdon Road in Kew Gardens, Queens.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Teen Killed, 1 Other Victim Critically Injured In Shooting At Monsey Apartment Complex

The owner of one of the cars found his vehicle seriously damaged under the biggest piece of the trunk.

READ MORE: East Village Man Returns Home After Battling COVID For 2 Months To Find Apartment Cleared Out

He says his luck hasn’t been great lately.

“My car was crushed with scaffolding maybe a couple months back. Different car, same incident, it happens. Hopefully it gets fixed soon,” Randy Alvarado said.

MORE NEWS: Investigators: Alarm System At Evergreen Court Home For Adults In Rockland County Was On Test Mode When Deadly Fire Broke Out

Police say a person was sitting in one of the crushed cars when the tree fell but was not injured.

CBSNewYork Team