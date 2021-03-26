TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a measure that requires police officers to notify the parents of anyone under 18 years old who is caught with marijuana.
Lawmakers and police unions have been calling on Murphy to make the change after the original legislation barred officers from telling parents.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation a day after the Democrat-led Legislature passed what lawmakers called a "cleanup" bill to correct last month's law setting up the new recreational marijuana marketplace.
The governor didn’t offer any statement or explanation for why the change was necessary, nor did the bill’s sponsors explain how the prohibition came to be included in the February law.
Voters approved of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older by 2 to 1 in a ballot measure in November. It took more than three months for lawmakers and the governor to agree on legislation setting up the recreational marketplace.
