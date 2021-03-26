SOMERSET, N.J, (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey basketball coach is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Scott Miller, 40, of Somerset was arrested Friday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The Middlesex County prosecutor's office said Miller engaged in sexual conduct and communications with the victim on multiple occasions between November 2020 and March 2021.
Miller coached for Central Jersey Havoc Basketball Club, but recently left to start his own team, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information about the allegations is asked to call the Milltown Police Department at (732)-828-2100 ext. 133 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)-745-4045.