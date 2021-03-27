NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused making anti-Asian remarks and threatening a woman in midtown Manhattan.
It happened on West 40th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues around 4 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said the man approached the 65-year-old woman and allegedly shouted racist comments at her.
Police said he also started waving an unknown object at the woman. She was not hurt, but feared for her safety, according to police.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Forces is investigating.
