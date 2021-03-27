By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After yesterday’s record warmth, we’ll be around 15-20 degrees cooler this weekend… still 10+ degrees above the norm for this time of year, though.READ MORE: FEMA To Open Mass Vaccination Site In Newark Monday As New Jersey Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility
It’s a 50/50 weekend for us, with a beautiful start and a soggy finish. Let’s dive in!
Today is the day to get outside! Expect plenty of sunshine without the gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Of course, the immediate coasts will be a bit cooler.
Clouds build overnight and, along with a southerly flow, temps won’t be as cold… low 50s in NYC and 40s in the suburbs. By daybreak Sunday, showers are knocking on our door from the west.READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Looking For Man Accused Of Threatening Asian Woman In Midtown
Sunday is pretty much a washout, so plan for indoor activities. Periods of on/off rain, even with some heavier downpours at times. Won’t be raining the entire time, but it’s still cloudy and damp all day.
It turns breezy by the evening, and an isolated t’storm can’t be ruled out. Best bet for that would be to the south and west. We’ll pick up half an inch to an inch or so of rainfall.MORE NEWS: New York City Council Approves Package Of Police Reform Bills After Voting To End Qualified Immunity For Officers
The bright skies return for Monday with temps closer to normal in the 50s. Have a great weekend!