NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were more calls Saturday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

A group of protesters gathered outside his New York City office, demanding Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie impeach the governor.

Advocates say Cuomo broke his own 2019 sex harassment law and impeaching him would send an important message to workplaces across the country.

“If Governor Cuomo isn’t held accountable, how can we expect anyone else to?” organizer Rebecca Bailin said.

“I am a survivor. I believe survivors. I think their voices should be centered in this debate,” Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said. “I believe he’s no longer able to govern. This is distraction after distraction.”

The governor has apologized for the pain he’s caused while maintaining his innocence.

Meanwhile, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, dozens of Cuomo officials have been subpoenaed by the state Attorney General, including top aide Melissa DeRosa.

The governor’s attorney released the following statement: “No one should be surprised that the AG’s office is issuing requests for documents and interviewing witnesses, including several who work for Governor. That happens in every investigation, and it’s wildly premature to speculate what it means. Good, thorough, and fair investigations take time.”