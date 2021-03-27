By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Happy Weekend everyone!
Enjoy today’s sunshine because Sunday is shaping up to be a soaker! We can expect the gusty winds to be backing off by the AM, and temps will be 30 degree colder around the area, waking up in the 40s and even the 30s north and west of NYC.
The afternoon pans out nicely, getting up to a high in the mid 60s. Clouds return overnight, and by Sunday morning, showers are already draping the area.
Rain will be off and on Sunday, wrapping up around sunset. Totals from half an inch to 1 inch generally.
Have a great weekend!