By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in broad daylight in Manhattan.

It happened around 2 p.m. on West 181st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

Police say the teenager flagged down an ambulance after being stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

