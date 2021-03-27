NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in broad daylight in Manhattan.
It happened around 2 p.m. on West 181st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.
Police say the teenager flagged down an ambulance after being stabbed in the stomach.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.