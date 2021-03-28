NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid Sunday night’s storm, parts of an apartment building in the Bronx went up in flames.
Firefighters said wind helped spread the four-alarm blaze on West 183rd Street in the University Heights neighborhood.
CBS2 has learned told two people were treated for smoke inhalation as the entire building was evacuated.
"My neighbors knocked on the door hard enough that it caught my attention and I went to the door and they told me get out, there's a fire in the building. Grab whatever you could and get out," tenant Joseph Rodriguez said.
Officials said the fire started on the fifth floor and damaged at least three units.
What caused the blaze has not yet been determined.
