NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were hurt battling a fire at a Staten Island home late Saturday night.
Flames could be seen shooting into the sky from the two-story house on Opal Lane in the Prince's Bay neighborhood.
The fire started on a deck and spread to the rest of the house, FDNY officials said.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
The injured firefighters were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.