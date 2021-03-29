NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Safety officials say some Hyundai vehicles are being recalled because of fire risks.
The antilock brake system in certain Hyundai Genesis models could malfunction and cause an electrical short, and in two electric car models, an electrical issue with the battery cell could cause a fire.
Owners are told to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.
To find out if your vehicle is part of the recall, CLICK HERE.