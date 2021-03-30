NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on a basketball court in East Harlem.
Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 11:15 p.m. Monday at Poor Richard’s Playground near East 107th Street and Third Avenue.READ MORE: NYPD Battles Spike In Anti-Asian Attacks By Deploying Undercover Officers, Stepping Up Uniformed Police Presence
Police found a 29-year-old man lying on the basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso.READ MORE: New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine, As N.Y. And N.J. Top New Cases Per Capita
He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.