By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Capacity for public gatherings is increasing in New Jersey.

Starting Friday, the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase to 200 people. That’s up from 50.

Political events and outdoor religious services, like weddings and funerals, do not have a limit.

Sports and entertainment venues can host events at 20% capacity indoors, and 30% capacity outdoors, with proper social distancing.

Banquest halls can host indoor celebrations at 35% capacity up to 150 guests.

Other indoor gatherings remain limited to 25 people.

