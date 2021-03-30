TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Capacity for public gatherings is increasing in New Jersey.
Starting Friday, the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase to 200 people. That's up from 50.
Political events and outdoor religious services, like weddings and funerals, do not have a limit.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Sports and entertainment venues can host events at 20% capacity indoors, and 30% capacity outdoors, with proper social distancing.
Banquest halls can host indoor celebrations at 35% capacity up to 150 guests.
Other indoor gatherings remain limited to 25 people.