NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Customs officials found nearly 30 finches hidden inside hair rollers in a man’s luggage at John Fr. Kennedy International Airport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 26-year-old man flew in Sunday from Georgetown, Guyana. He was headed to a destination in New Jersey.
Officials said the man had 29 birds hidden inside his baggage.
He was fined $300 and returned to Guyana.
The birds were turned over to the U.S. Agriculture Department.