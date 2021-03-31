NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two reality TV stars have been charged with running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennifer Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged Tuesday.
Web Extra: Read the Indictment (.pdf)
Prosecutors say the two ran a scheme to generate lists of of potential victims and then sell their information to telemarketing companies to try and scam them.
According to the indictment, the scheme had been running since 2012.
If convicted, both Shah and Smith could face up to 30 years in prison.