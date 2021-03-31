NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday was in Pittsburgh, where he unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

It includes billions of dollars for roads and bridges, including the long-stalled construction of a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

The plan would include renovating some of the nation’s most iconic landmarks, veterans’ hospitals and aging schools. It would also move the country away from fossil fuels to clean energy and create millions of jobs.

“It’s a vision not seen through the eyes of Wall Street or Washington, but through the eyes of hardworking people,” Biden said.

Speaking at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Biden detailed his American Jobs Plan.

“It will grow the economy, make us more competitive around the world, promote our national security interest and put us in a position to win the global competition with China,” Biden said.

The plan calls for $621 billion for transportation: roads, bridges, public transit, rails, ports, waterways and airports. In addition, 20,000 miles of highways would be rebuilt and 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations would be constructed.

The nation’s infrastructure is in desperate need of help, recently earning a C-minus score from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

FLASHBACK: CBS2 Demands Answers From New Jersey Leaders On Their Plan To Address Ancient Hudson River Tunnel

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the plan contains the Gateway Program, which includes the long proposed new Hudson River tunnel and rehabilitation of the existing tunnel, allowing for twice as many Amtrak and NJ Transit commuter trains.

“We’re the densest state in the nation. We’re on the Northeast corridor. We’ve got a lot of legacy assets — bridges, roads, tunnels, rails. Any big infrastructure package nationally, we’re a disproportionate winner,” Murphy said.

Also in the plan is $111 billion to replace lead pipes and ensure access to clean drinking water. Plus, money to build new schools, expand access to high-speed internet, and to update the nation’s electrical systems.

It would be financed by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and with hikes on the wealthiest Americans.

Republicans have balked at that.

“We’re trying to recover economically. The last thing we need is a big tax increase on top of that. I just don’t like the direction they’re headed. It’s not one that’s designed to get bipartisan support,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The American Jobs Plan is the first part of a two-part proposal. The second part, the American Family Plan, will be announced in the coming weeks. The president is hoping to pass the plan by the summer.